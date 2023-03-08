Sign up
Photo 422
Fly By
Sorry for all the Gull pictures. Kind of a crummy weather day and the Gulls & a few ducks were the only ones out braving the windy conditions.
8th March 2023
8th Mar 23
0
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
644
photos
40
followers
37
following
115% complete
View this month »
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
Latest from all albums
418
419
57
164
420
421
165
422
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th March 2023 2:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
nikon
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
gull
,
seagull
,
flight
