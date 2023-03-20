Previous
Woodie & the Little Missus! by bluemoon
Woodie & the Little Missus!

Can't believe my luck! Wood ducks are so flighty if you come within a mile of them they freak out & fly off. These two were not bothered in the least by my presence.
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Dawn ace
You were pretty lucky then a lovely capture of them
March 21st, 2023  
