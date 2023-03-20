Sign up
Photo 437
Woodie & the Little Missus!
Can't believe my luck! Wood ducks are so flighty if you come within a mile of them they freak out & fly off. These two were not bothered in the least by my presence.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
,
nikon
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
wood duck
,
big woods
Dawn
ace
You were pretty lucky then a lovely capture of them
March 21st, 2023
