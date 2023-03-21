Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 438
Common Goldeneye?
Not sure what it is.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
677
photos
49
followers
49
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
435
173
436
64
174
437
438
175
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
20th March 2023 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
lake
,
common
,
goldeneye
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous capture. The reddish head and golden eye are striking.
March 22nd, 2023
Dawn
ace
Maybe a duck lol , my sense of humour a lovely capture
March 22nd, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
their heads are unreal!
March 22nd, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
@Dawn
HA! :) I never knew how many different ducks are out there!!
March 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close