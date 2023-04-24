Sign up
Photo 482
Just Another Day in Paradise
at Cades Cove in Tennessee
No need to comment...backfilling vaca pics from last Spring.
24th April 2023
24th Apr 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
900
photos
70
followers
53
following
170% complete
614
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
22nd April 2023 11:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
tennessee
,
cades cove
Corinne C
ace
This is so pretty Paula
September 16th, 2023
