Photo 565
Water Ballet
No need to comment, just filling in some empty spots in July.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
1
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
856
photos
62
followers
55
following
159% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
23rd July 2023 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
Diana
ace
Too beautiful not to comment 👌🏼
August 13th, 2023
