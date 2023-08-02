Sign up
Previous
Photo 570
Sunset on Cedar River
Spent the day at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN today with my daughter for her annual check up so here's one from last night.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
0
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
landscape
,
cedar river
