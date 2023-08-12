Previous
Fly By by bluemoon
Fly By

Red Tailed Hawk again. I'm not complaining, they've been kind of scarce the last couple months so I'm happy to see them back! Now if only the Eagles would show up.
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Dawn ace
How lovely Paula
August 13th, 2023  
Mark St Clair ace
Great capture!
August 13th, 2023  
