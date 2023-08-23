Sign up
Photo 593
Tryin to Chill
Too hot today to do anything but go wading to cool off. We hit 105 degrees this afternoon with humidity to match.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
869
photos
63
followers
48
following
162% complete
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
588
207
589
590
591
208
592
593
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
23rd August 2023 2:32pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
heron
,
great blue heron
,
george wyth state park
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot Paula , it’s sure hot in your part of world
August 24th, 2023
