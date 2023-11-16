Previous
Muskrat Love by bluemoon
Photo 659

Muskrat Love

Been seeing these all week...at first I thought they were Beavers but they are smaller and have long rat tails.

Remember the song Muskrat Love by America. It was a big hit in the 70's.

https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=583219155&sxsrf=AM9HkKl3FZ08O8EbVFQPK4qqFMPAUB-QKw:1700188996591&q=muskrat+love+america+what+album&tbm=vid&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi-isXJgcqCAxXQv4kEHVC8AYwQ0pQJegQICxAB&cshid=1700189037802563&biw=2201&bih=822&dpr=1.56#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:e0dd9e50,vid:j4WB6TJW0lU,st:0
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise