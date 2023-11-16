Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 659
Muskrat Love
Been seeing these all week...at first I thought they were Beavers but they are smaller and have long rat tails.
Remember the song Muskrat Love by America. It was a big hit in the 70's.
https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=583219155&sxsrf=AM9HkKl3FZ08O8EbVFQPK4qqFMPAUB-QKw:1700188996591&q=muskrat+love+america+what+album&tbm=vid&source=lnms&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwi-isXJgcqCAxXQv4kEHVC8AYwQ0pQJegQICxAB&cshid=1700189037802563&biw=2201&bih=822&dpr=1.56#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:e0dd9e50,vid:j4WB6TJW0lU,st:0
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
951
photos
78
followers
65
following
180% complete
View this month »
652
653
654
655
656
657
658
659
Latest from all albums
653
219
654
655
656
657
658
659
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th November 2023 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rodent
,
muskrat
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close