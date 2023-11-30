Previous
Back to Autumn by bluemoon
The seasons seem to be changing from day to day. We had snow and lows in the single digits and highs around 20 a few days ago. The highs yesterday and today were close to 50 and the snow is nearly gone. Seasonal whiplash!
30th November 2023 30th Nov 23

Christine Sztukowski ace
So very beautiful
December 1st, 2023  
