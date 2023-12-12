Previous
Mystery Duck? by bluemoon
Photo 683

Mystery Duck?

I honestly don't know what it is. When I first saw it I thought maybe it was some kind of Common Loon because it did make a weird call...not the typical haunting wail but more of a repeated short call. Whatever it is it was all by itself.
12th December 2023 12th Dec 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful mystery duck, a new one to me too. I love the patterns and light on the water too.
December 13th, 2023  
Rob Z ace
It has such a characteristic beak - hopefully someone will be able to identify it. Could it possibly be some sort of grebe? It's a very nice catch of it anyway... :)
December 13th, 2023  
Brian ace
Well captured
December 13th, 2023  
*lynn ace
wonderful, clear capture ... it will be interesting to see if someone knows what it is.
December 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise