Mystery Duck?
I honestly don't know what it is. When I first saw it I thought maybe it was some kind of Common Loon because it did make a weird call...not the typical haunting wail but more of a repeated short call. Whatever it is it was all by itself.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
duck
lake
loon
george wyth state park
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful mystery duck, a new one to me too. I love the patterns and light on the water too.
December 13th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
It has such a characteristic beak - hopefully someone will be able to identify it. Could it possibly be some sort of grebe? It's a very nice catch of it anyway... :)
December 13th, 2023
Brian
ace
Well captured
December 13th, 2023
*lynn
ace
wonderful, clear capture ... it will be interesting to see if someone knows what it is.
December 13th, 2023
