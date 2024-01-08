Previous
Golden Eagle by bluemoon
Saw 3 eagles hanging out together today over the lake, 2 Goldens and 1 juvenile Baldy. Froze my hands off getting these pictures but it's always a thrill to see them.
Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Fabulous!!
January 9th, 2024  
Oh I just love this shot, ever so stunning. Do you sell your photos Paula? They are better than in many bird books.
January 9th, 2024  
Love the wing capture on this
January 9th, 2024  
wow, excellent capture, Paula
January 9th, 2024  
