Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 708
Golden Eagle
Saw 3 eagles hanging out together today over the lake, 2 Goldens and 1 juvenile Baldy. Froze my hands off getting these pictures but it's always a thrill to see them.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1012
photos
88
followers
77
following
193% complete
View this month »
701
702
703
704
705
706
707
708
Latest from all albums
703
229
704
705
706
707
230
708
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th January 2024 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
lake
,
eagle
,
raptor
,
golden eagle
,
george wyth state park
PhotoCrazy
ace
Fabulous!!
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Oh I just love this shot, ever so stunning. Do you sell your photos Paula? They are better than in many bird books.
January 9th, 2024
amyK
ace
Love the wing capture on this
January 9th, 2024
*lynn
ace
wow, excellent capture, Paula
January 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close