Barred Owl Calling by bluemoon
Barred Owl Calling

I heard him before I saw him! They have several different calls but as soon as you hear it you know it's a Barred Owl. Not bad when it's still light out but it sounds kind of eerie when you hear it after dark.

https://www.google.com/search?q=barred+owl+call&oq=barred+owl+call&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDAgAEEUYOxixAxiABDIMCAAQRRg7GLEDGIAEMgcIARAAGIAEMgcIAhAAGIAEMgcIAxAAGIAEMgcIBBAAGIAEMgYIBRBFGD0yBggGEEUYPTIGCAcQRRg90gEINTUzNWowajSoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:dfe04ef7,vid:zbL-LfGNMl4,st:0
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
