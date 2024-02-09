Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 741
Barred Owl Calling
I heard him before I saw him! They have several different calls but as soon as you hear it you know it's a Barred Owl. Not bad when it's still light out but it sounds kind of eerie when you hear it after dark.
https://www.google.com/search?q=barred+owl+call&oq=barred+owl+call&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqDAgAEEUYOxixAxiABDIMCAAQRRg7GLEDGIAEMgcIARAAGIAEMgcIAhAAGIAEMgcIAxAAGIAEMgcIBBAAGIAEMgYIBRBFGD0yBggGEEUYPTIGCAcQRRg90gEINTUzNWowajSoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:dfe04ef7,vid:zbL-LfGNMl4,st:0
9th February 2024
9th Feb 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1051
photos
92
followers
78
following
203% complete
View this month »
734
735
736
737
738
739
740
741
Latest from all albums
736
235
737
738
739
236
740
741
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
9th February 2024 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
owl
,
raptor
,
barred owl
,
george wyth state park'
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close