Common Loon by bluemoon
Photo 761

Common Loon

28th March 2024 28th Mar 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful contrasts and detail.
April 1st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
beautiful bird and a striking capture
April 1st, 2024  
Beverley ace
I’ve never seen one before… very beautiful markings, you’ve captured a wonderful pov. Love it!
April 1st, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a lovely, well-captured image! Such an exquisite bird!
April 1st, 2024  
Dave ace
Amazing capture! Beautiful detail!
April 1st, 2024  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 1st, 2024  
