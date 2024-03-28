Sign up
Photo 761
Common Loon
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
6
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
Views
10
Comments
6
6
Fav's
4
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
29th March 2024 3:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
loon
,
george wyth state park
,
common loon
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful contrasts and detail.
April 1st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
beautiful bird and a striking capture
April 1st, 2024
Beverley
ace
I’ve never seen one before… very beautiful markings, you’ve captured a wonderful pov. Love it!
April 1st, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What a lovely, well-captured image! Such an exquisite bird!
April 1st, 2024
Dave
ace
Amazing capture! Beautiful detail!
April 1st, 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic😊
April 1st, 2024
