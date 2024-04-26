Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 785
Woody the Wood Duck
Stealth mode is mandatory to get a picture of these ducks. The slightest movement and they're off like a flash!
26th April 2024
26th Apr 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm an amateur and my passion...
1102
photos
92
followers
59
following
215% complete
View this month »
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
785
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
26th April 2024 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
drake
,
wood duck
,
woodie
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close