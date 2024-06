Let Your Light Shine Down

I was driving down the road when it got really windy and the sky opened up and this crazy light shone down. I stopped and took a couple pictures and cursed the fact that I didn't have anything awesome to go with it...just some ditch weeds and a cornfield but it is Iowa so no surprise. I drove trying to find an old barn or tree or something but the light was gone within minutes so a cornfield it is! :)