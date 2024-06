Eagle on the Warpath

A little advance warning would be nice so I could be prepared but this crazy a** eagle came out of nowhere and looked like he was on the rampage. I was sitting in the car on a bridge when he zoomed in over the trees. About killed myself trying to get out of the car and get a shot. He was gone in a matter of seconds so no do-overs. I just had the same thing happen half an hour earlier with a hawk that just exploded out of some trees. I seriously need to be more prepared!