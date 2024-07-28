Previous
Under Attack! by bluemoon
Under Attack!

This Great Horned Owl mostly ignored 3 small birds that continued to harass him relentlessly! He did finally take off with the small birds in hot pursuit!
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Paula Fontanini

*lynn ace
Such a cool capture! The owl is so beautiful.
July 30th, 2024  
