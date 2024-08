Bob, Bob, Bobbin' Along

Do you ever have one of those days when you just can't pull together a picture? I almost got a Bald Eagle and I just missed a Raccoon. I had a too distant Cardinal that was just no good so this is the best of the few pictures I managed to take. Two little ducks just floating down the creek...a big thank you to them for showing up! I just wish they'd have listened when I told them to squeeze in together a little bit! :)