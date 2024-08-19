Green Heron

I finally got up the nerve to send my camera off to the Nikon Repair Center. I was walking backwards and fell over a parking curb a while back and try as I might to avoid contact with the camera on the concrete it did hit the corner. The only damage I could see was scrapes to the L-Bracket but the camera has been kind of off so I sent it back. Fingers crossed it eventually gets back to me.



So anyway, I decided to dust off my previous camera and take it out to see if I could get used to it and while I was walking this Green Heron flew in front of me and into the tree for a split second. I can't believe how much I rely on "auto pilot" when shooting...today I had to search for every button and dial on the back up camera!



How weird, when I imported the date was 12/31/16 so I edited to the correct date and it still shows December 2016.