Previous
Photo 887
The Nutcracker
He was thoroughly enjoying his black walnut.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
3
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1218
photos
96
followers
64
following
243% complete
880
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
23rd September 2024 6:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
rodent
,
nut
,
red squirrel
amyK
ace
So cute
September 24th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
perfect title
September 24th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love when they wrap their tails over top like that. Such a sweet shot!
September 24th, 2024
