Previous
Photo 888
Female Mallard Duck
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
5
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1219
photos
96
followers
64
following
243% complete
881
882
883
884
885
886
887
888
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
24th September 2024 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
duck
,
female
,
mallard duck
,
george wyth state park
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful shot as she sails through the duckweed. Terrific reflection.
September 25th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
very nice!
September 25th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Great reflection and detail!
September 25th, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful photo with wonderful colors and textures
September 25th, 2024
amyK
ace
Great close up; like the hint of reflection
September 25th, 2024
