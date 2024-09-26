Sign up
Previous
Photo 890
Great Blue Heron
No need to comment....I've put up soooo many Herons there's not much left to say about them!! :)
Thinking of all those living in Florida and anyone else in the path of Hurricane Helene. I hope you all stay safe and have minimal damage.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
0
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer
1221
photos
96
followers
63
following
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
heron
great blue heron
george wyth state park
aikiuser (jenn)
So common around my area, but I love seeing them every time!
September 27th, 2024
