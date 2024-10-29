Previous
I'm Here! Take My Picture! by bluemoon
Photo 923

I'm Here! Take My Picture!

I was about to give up finding a picture so I sat on the river bank for awhile. It's probably the last 84 degree day we'll have for months so I decided to enjoy it. After 10 or 15 minutes this hawk flies by and now he's my pic-of-the-day!
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Fantastic catch! Great lighting, exposure, etc. Nice!
October 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise