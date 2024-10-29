Sign up
Previous
Photo 923
I'm Here! Take My Picture!
I was about to give up finding a picture so I sat on the river bank for awhile. It's probably the last 84 degree day we'll have for months so I decided to enjoy it. After 10 or 15 minutes this hawk flies by and now he's my pic-of-the-day!
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1254
photos
98
followers
66
following
3
1
1
365
NIKON Z 9
29th October 2024 3:54pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red tailed hawk
,
george wyth state park
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Fantastic catch! Great lighting, exposure, etc. Nice!
October 30th, 2024
