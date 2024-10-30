Previous
Do You Like My New Puffer Jacket? by bluemoon
Photo 924

Do You Like My New Puffer Jacket?

It's so fluffy & warm I might just winter over in Iowa this year!!

I'm beginning to think they're never leaving!
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
253% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Julie Ryan ace
Very cute
October 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise