Previous
Photo 928
Red Headed Woodpecker
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Photo Details
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
woodpecker
red headed woodpecker
Jerzy
ace
What a gorgeous bird this is and you've caught him starting a hole. Hopefully you can document his progress with your lens. Excellent.
November 4th, 2024
