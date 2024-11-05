Previous
Northern Shovelers Are Back by bluemoon
Photo 930

Northern Shovelers Are Back

5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joy's Focus ace
Beautiful capture!
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise