Photo 932
About To Strike!
No need to comment! I took this & processed it in September but never used it so I'm going to fill a blank space with it.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
3
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1271
photos
100
followers
62
following
257% complete
View this month »
933
934
935
936
937
938
939
940
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th September 2024 4:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
heron
,
green heron
,
george wyth state park
amyK
ace
Awesome timing
November 19th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 19th, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Everyone comments anyway :-) Yes he looks like he's dialed in.
November 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
