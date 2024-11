Copy Cat

I saw a Red Shouldered Hawk fly through the trees before I ever saw this Blue Jay. When I got to the feeding station at the park I heard the Hawk several times off in the distance but then this Blue Jay flew into a tree close to me and no kidding, I actually saw him mimicing the Hawk call. I didn't know if they're known for that so I googled it and there are videos of them doing Hawk calls...he definitely fooled me.