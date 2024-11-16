Sign up
Photo 937
“When cardinals appear, angels are near...
is a quote by Victoria McGovern that expresses the belief that cardinals are a sign from heaven or a message from a deceased loved one.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
male
,
red bird
,
northern cardinal
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
November 17th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
A beautiful photo for a card, nice job
November 17th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh I don't remember ever hearing that, it's lovely.
November 17th, 2024
