“When cardinals appear, angels are near... by bluemoon
Photo 937

“When cardinals appear, angels are near...

is a quote by Victoria McGovern that expresses the belief that cardinals are a sign from heaven or a message from a deceased loved one.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
November 17th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
A beautiful photo for a card, nice job
November 17th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh I don’t remember ever hearing that, it’s lovely.
November 17th, 2024  
