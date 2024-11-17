Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 938
Water Ballet
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1269
photos
100
followers
62
following
256% complete
View this month »
931
932
933
934
935
936
937
938
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
17th November 2024 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
lake
,
geese
,
canadian geese
,
george wyth state park
Danette Thompson
ace
The light is perfect
November 18th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
Dancing with such elegance
November 18th, 2024
Joy's Focus
ace
Super capture!
November 18th, 2024
*lynn
ace
Oh! fabulous light and point of view!
November 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close