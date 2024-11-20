Sign up
Previous
Photo 942
First Snow
Actually more like first flurries because it wasn't heavy enough to really stick but it still counts as the first of the season. I'm fine with it until I have to shovel it!!
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
5
4
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1273
photos
101
followers
62
following
amyK
ace
Great rural scene; excellent muted tones
November 21st, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
This has such a sense of melancholy to it. Wonderfully done.
November 21st, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Good composition
November 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely composition
November 21st, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
A wonderful scene
November 21st, 2024
