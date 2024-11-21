Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
Geese Basking in the Golden Hour
Taken a few days ago....back when we had sunlight!! :) Grey skies have descended and show no sign of leaving anytime soon!
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
5
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
lake
,
geese
,
canadian geese
,
golden hour
Rick Schies
ace
Lovely coloring
November 22nd, 2024
Jerzy
ace
Ah there are my Canadian friends. Nicely captured with the golden reflection.
November 22nd, 2024
amyK
ace
Nice golden light
November 22nd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
They seem to swim on a mirror. Great pic!
November 22nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Love the sunlight on the water
November 22nd, 2024
