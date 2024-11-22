Previous
White Throated Sparrow by bluemoon
White Throated Sparrow

I always hear these secretive little birds before I see them...lots of scratching and rustling around in the leaves.

Taken last week.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Corinne C ace
Great pic of this cutie
November 23rd, 2024  
