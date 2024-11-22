Sign up
Previous
Photo 944
White Throated Sparrow
I always hear these secretive little birds before I see them...lots of scratching and rustling around in the leaves.
Taken last week.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
white-throated sparrow
,
george wildlife state park'
Corinne C
ace
Great pic of this cutie
November 23rd, 2024
