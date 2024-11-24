Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 946
Order To-Go!
Last chance to do yard work today before the really cold weather sets in so no camera time today.
Another gull from yesterday.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1277
photos
101
followers
62
following
259% complete
View this month »
939
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
23rd November 2024 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
fish
,
gull
,
seagull
,
lake
,
ring-billed gull
,
george wyth state park
Jerzy
ace
Beautiful capture of this gull and his feast. I had one of these birds steal from my plate when on holidays to the coast so I must have been an easy mark to him. Tourist with camera.
November 25th, 2024
Rick Schies
ace
They are great at what they need to do. It's a great photo
November 25th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close