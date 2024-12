Watching Me Watching You!

I didn't really see him at first, just kind of sensed something was to my left and when I looked for a minute I spotted him. I've been waiting for these owls to show up again for over a month. They blend in seamlessly with their surroundings and don't move or make a sound so it's usually pure luck to find one. Last year I was able to see them regularly beginning in late November and December. It's cold and almost dark by 4:30 so it must be Owl Season!! :)