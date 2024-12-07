Sign up
Photo 949
Fading Away
Sad but true. The old barns that used to be a common site are slowly fading from the landscape as they either fall down or they're torn down and replaced with metal buildings.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
vintage
barn
landscape
field
rural
farm
iowa
