On High Alert by bluemoon
On High Alert

He was keenly aware of my presence even though I was across the water from him but he stayed put as he was intent on finding something for supper!!
9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

Paula Fontanini

Danette Thompson ace
Terrific focus among the branches!
December 10th, 2024  
