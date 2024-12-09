Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 951
On High Alert
He was keenly aware of my presence even though I was across the water from him but he stayed put as he was intent on finding something for supper!!
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1282
photos
102
followers
62
following
260% complete
View this month »
944
945
946
947
948
949
950
951
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
8th December 2024 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
hawk
,
raptor
,
red-tailed hawk
,
tailed
,
george wyth state park
,
hawk"
Danette Thompson
ace
Terrific focus among the branches!
December 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close