The Intimidator by bluemoon
The Intimidator

They always looks so fierce with those piercing eyes! I saw 4 Bald Eagles today....3 were on a deer carcass in a field along a busy road so not able to do a photo shoot with them!
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Rick Schies ace
Truly a majestic shot of that beauty
December 11th, 2024  
