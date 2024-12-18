Previous
Tasty Tidbit by bluemoon
Photo 960

Tasty Tidbit

This female Downy Woodpecker was finding little tidbits of something in the field...looked like some kind of seed.

Another leftover...I'm such a photography slug, I haven't touched my camera in almost a week. I'm blaming it on the weather!! :)
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
A pleasant find for him
December 19th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful focus on this little lady. I’m with you - it’s hard to get out when the weather is grey and the days are short!
December 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact