Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 960
Tasty Tidbit
This female Downy Woodpecker was finding little tidbits of something in the field...looked like some kind of seed.
Another leftover...I'm such a photography slug, I haven't touched my camera in almost a week. I'm blaming it on the weather!! :)
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1291
photos
102
followers
63
following
263% complete
View this month »
953
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
7th December 2024 3:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
female
,
woodpecker
,
downy woodpecker
Rick Schies
ace
A pleasant find for him
December 19th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful focus on this little lady. I’m with you - it’s hard to get out when the weather is grey and the days are short!
December 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close