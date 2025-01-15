Previous
BACK OFF! by bluemoon
Photo 961

BACK OFF!

He was very protective of the mouse he just caught.

I haven't touched my camera in a month and now that it's no longer a habit I have to get back in the groove...use it or lose it.
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
263% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact