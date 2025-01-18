Previous
From Drab to Fab!! by bluemoon
From Drab to Fab!!

I thought this Eagle deserved better than the blah gray sky we had today so I decided to zhuzh it up a little by replacing the sky with something a little more dramatic!! :)
18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
Harry J Benson ace
Good switch
January 19th, 2025  
