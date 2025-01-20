Sign up
Previous
Photo 966
Sitting Pretty
In spite of the bitterly cold weather the cardinals show up to add a little color to an otherwise colorless landscape.
Taken yesterday.
20th January 2025
20th Jan 25
3
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1297
photos
102
followers
62
following
264% complete
View this month »
959
960
961
962
963
964
965
966
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
19th January 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
male
,
cardinal
,
northern cardinal
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such a delightful puff ball. Lovely light on him.
January 21st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
January 21st, 2025
Babs
ace
He is such a gorgeous colour.
January 21st, 2025
