Sitting Pretty by bluemoon
Sitting Pretty

In spite of the bitterly cold weather the cardinals show up to add a little color to an otherwise colorless landscape.

Taken yesterday.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
LManning (Laura) ace
Such a delightful puff ball. Lovely light on him.
January 21st, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
January 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
He is such a gorgeous colour.
January 21st, 2025  
