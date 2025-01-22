Previous
Drill, Baby, Drill! by bluemoon
Photo 968

Drill, Baby, Drill!

This little Downy Woodpecker was drilling for all he was worth on this branch and the noise reverberated throughout the trees.
22nd January 2025

Paula Fontanini

