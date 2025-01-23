Sign up
Previous
Photo 969
Screamin' Eagle
After his little temper tantrum we got along just fine. He let me take all the pictures I wanted and then I left him alone to sit high atop his favorite evergreen tree to look for his next meal.
23rd January 2025
23rd Jan 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
screamin
