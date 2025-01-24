Sign up
Photo 970
Up, Up and Away!
Sorry for another Bald Eagle but there aren't a lot of photo opportunities in Iowa in the Winter so I shoot whatever walks or flies in front of my camera!! :)
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
nature
wildlife
eagle
bald eagle
raptor
Harry J Benson
ace
You capture them so well.
January 25th, 2025
