Bull Elk

He's part of a small herd of Elk that live down the road from me along with some Bison. They live in a large enclosure and are free to roam. As far as I can tell he's the only male with 5 or 6 females. Taken yesterday.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
Christine Sztukowski ace
WOW
January 26th, 2025  
