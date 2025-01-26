Previous
Northern Harrier by bluemoon
Northern Harrier

Don't often see these hawks around here but they are easy to distinguish from Red-Tailed & Red-Shouldered Hawks which are considerably larger and reddish as opposed to this male gray/white Harrier (females are more brown). Unlike the other two that usually hunt by perching up high and swooping down once they see prey, the Harriers fly low and skim back and forth over open fields looking for prey which also make them more of a challenge to get a shot of since they are in constant motion. Also unlike most other hawks, they rely on their keen hearing to help it locate prey as it courses low over the fields.

Taken a few days ago.
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
LManning (Laura) ace
What a beautiful shot! I love the intensity in the bird’s gaze and the soft background.
January 27th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic beauty
January 27th, 2025  
amyK ace
Terrific timing
January 27th, 2025  
