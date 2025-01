Gone Fishin

I've been waiting for the Otters to show up and today was the day. We hit a high of 48 and the lake is melting so there is open water. They will catch their fish and come up onto the ice to eat them. I was surprised to see there were still a few ice fishermen out on the lake...that's just crazy and I thought the otter might just be showing off his catch to the nearby fisherman!! :)