Awesome Possum by bluemoon
I spotted a Bald Eagle and hiked down into an area full of tall thick grass and mud from the melted snow. The Eagle took off and as I stood there defeated I heard a rustling noise. Turned around to find this little Opossum walking towards me. I talked to him and still he came closer and closer oblivious of my presence. I finally had to back up because my lens was too long then he FINALLY spotted me and ever so slowly turned around and waddled off! I know most people aren't crazy about them but I have a soft spot for them.

Taken a couple of days ago.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Thom Mitchell ace
Nice shot!
January 31st, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Excellent closeup
January 31st, 2025  
