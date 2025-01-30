Awesome Possum

I spotted a Bald Eagle and hiked down into an area full of tall thick grass and mud from the melted snow. The Eagle took off and as I stood there defeated I heard a rustling noise. Turned around to find this little Opossum walking towards me. I talked to him and still he came closer and closer oblivious of my presence. I finally had to back up because my lens was too long then he FINALLY spotted me and ever so slowly turned around and waddled off! I know most people aren't crazy about them but I have a soft spot for them.



Taken a couple of days ago.